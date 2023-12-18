Regina taxpayers to save $11 on utility bills in 2024: city budget Day 4

Send this page to someone via email

The planned final day of 2024 budget deliberations took place at Regina city council on Monday afternoon at city hall — kicking off with a cooler start compared with tensions seen during last week’s talks.

On Monday, the city approved the utility operating budget with a three per cent increase, which will result in a $31-million decrease in the utility reserves over the next 25 years.

Seven councillors voted in favour of the budget, with two opposed.

Before the final vote, council voted to amend and reduce the utility budget increase from four per cent to three per cent, which will bump the city’s utility budget by roughly $5 million.

The reduction saves taxpayers roughly $11.04 on their utility bills per year but also affects the city’s reserve fund.

Story continues below advertisement

City administration said current maintenance projects already underway won’t be affected, but the one-percentage-point drop will take away funding from future plans like improving city drainage.

Council rejected a $350 annual rebate for residents with lead service connections in their household instead of the original $100 they have been receiving.

Get the latest Money 123 news. Sent to your email, every week.

Coun. Shanon Zachidniak put forward the amendment and said the increased rebate would give people the option to use a bottled water service if they don’t choose to drink their tap water or use a filter.

The city is currently two years into its lead pipe replacement project, which is projected to take 13 more years to complete. The city also provides filters to residents looking to reduce the lead content in the water coming from their taps.

“I don’t see how we can treat Regina taxpayers’ wallets like a bottomless well,” Coun. Bob Hawkins said. “We are doing all we can, and we are doing enough to support national standards.”

The vote to increase the rebate lost five to four.

City council will also be submitting a request to the Saskatchewan Municipal Board to increase the city’s debt limit to $660 million from the current limit of $450 million.

Last week, council made amendments and approved in principal funding of the Regina Public Library, the Provincial Capital Commission, Community and Social Impact Regina, Regina Business Downtown Improvement District and the Warehouse Business Improvement District, altering the city’s operational budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Council settled on $1.6 million for Economic Development Regina (EDR) instead of its requested $1.9 million and $2.2 million for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) operating budget instead of granting its request for $2.9 million.

The $1 million from EDR and REAL funding will be given to the YWCA and its services.

REAL is currently facing more than $17 million in debt, much of which comes from when Mosaic Stadium was built.

Coun. Jason Mancinelli moved to cut city workers’ overtime in 2024 by 25 per cent to bring salary lag under control.

Council voted unanimously to make the cut and set aside $2,101,144 to fund outstanding projects and to move the remaining dollars to the general reserve fund.

The budget currently outlines a 2.83 per cent increase to the 2024 mill rate, which would cost homeowners roughly $70 more per year on their property taxes.

The final operational budget and the mill rate increase were not decided on by council by the time of publication.

— with files from Global News’ Katherine Ludwig and Victoria Idowu.