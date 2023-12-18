OPP investigate fatal crash west of Brockville

Leeds County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on a road just west of Brockville.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on Sharpe’s Lane around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.
The 24-year-old driver, from Brockville, died in the crash, police said in a release.
Trending Now
Police haven’t released the victim’s name or gender.
Police continue to investigate with help from a technical collision investigator and a reconstructionist.
Comments