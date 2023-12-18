Saskatoon morning news rewind: Monday, Dec. 18

Send this page to someone via email

The traditional and fun side of Christmas music, and the Saskatoon Blades prep for the annual Teddy Bear Toss game.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Monday, Dec. 18, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Favorite Christmas songs with music expert Eric Alper

Some of the more traditional Christmas songs date back decades and while other are enjoying a renaissance.

From Brenda Lee to the likes of Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey, some classics have helped build up the genre over the years.

Music expert Eric Alper looks at the enduring popularity of traditional Christmas songs in this interview with Chris Carr.

The fun side of Christmas songs with Eric Alper

Not all Christmas songs are meant to be serious.

There are lighthearted, festive, and fun songs that appeal to people of all ages.

Music expert Eric Alper looks at the lighter side of Christmas songs and the fun they bring to the season.

Saskatoon Blades prep for Teddy Bear Toss game

It’s been a dominant start to the season for the Saskatoon Blades. The team currently sits atop the Eastern Conference standings in the WHL and in the top five in the CHL.

The Blades are now on their Christmas break and will be back on the ice on Dec. 27 when they take on the Prince Albert Raiders in the Teddy Bear Toss game.

Blades communications manager Tanner Chubey and forward Vaughn Watterodt talk about the season so far and the upcoming game against the Raiders.

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Dec. 18

Sunny, but breezy — Chantal Wagner has your Monday, Dec. 18, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.