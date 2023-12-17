Serious injury briefly closes WinSport ski hill in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A serious injury briefly closed the WinSport ski hill at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary on Sunday, but some areas have since re-opened.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News a youth was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

According to a ski hill report at 2:40 p.m., all of the chairlifts and ski hills were closed.

Some areas were open as of 4:10 p.m., according to WinSport’s website.

Dale Oviatt, senior manager for communications at WinSport, told Global News the ski hill was closed briefly to deal with the injured skier “out of an abundance of caution.” The closure allowed space for medics to tend to the individual, he said.

“Every once in a while it is closed down depending on where the incident takes place, how busy the hill is, and how many patrol head to the scene. We don’t want to leave the rest of the hill without sufficient patrol coverage,” Oviatt’s email read.

