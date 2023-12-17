Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Serious injury briefly closes WinSport ski hill in Calgary

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 6:11 pm
WinSport ski hill in Calgary. View image in full screen
WinSport ski hill in Calgary. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious injury briefly closed the WinSport ski hill at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary on Sunday, but some areas have since re-opened.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News a youth was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

According to a ski hill report at 2:40 p.m., all of the chairlifts and ski hills were closed.

Some areas were open as of 4:10 p.m., according to WinSport’s website.

Dale Oviatt, senior manager for communications at WinSport, told Global News the ski hill was closed briefly to deal with the injured skier “out of an abundance of caution.” The closure allowed space for medics to tend to the individual, he said.

“Every once in a while it is closed down depending on where the incident takes place, how busy the hill is, and how many patrol head to the scene. We don’t want to leave the rest of the hill without sufficient patrol coverage,” Oviatt’s email read.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Checking out slope conditions as the Winter Ski and Snowboard season kicksoff!'
Checking out slope conditions as the Winter Ski and Snowboard season kicksoff!
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices