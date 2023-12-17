Regina breweries seeing demand for mocktails, non-alcoholic drinks

Send this page to someone via email

A trend is forming across Canada that is adjusting the bar and brewing industry.

Demand for mocktails and non-alcoholic beverages is on the rise and Saskatchewan breweries are prepared for the trend.

“We’ve absolutely seen an increase in the demand for non-alcoholic beer (and) the mocktails … and we’re happy to offer it,” said Mark Heise, Rebellion Brewing Company CEO and president.

“There’s different occasions and different times when you may or may want to have a drink. And the amount of alcohol can vary with that as well.”

Tim Rogers, the owner and operator of Regina’s Lancaster Taphouse, said they are also seeing this trend grow but also sees others aren’t.

“I think you have to understand where these trends are going,” said Rogers.

“That connection of alcohol to non-alcohol is really shifting where it’s starting to be socially acceptable to go out and not have to drink alcohol.”

According to Statistics Canada, between 2021 and 2022, alcohol sales decreased 1.2 per cent, the first decline since 2014.

The non-alcoholic drinks market including soft drinks brought in roughly $29 billion in 2023 and has an expected growth rate of 3 per cent.