Canada

Body found near vehicle belonging to a missing Nova Scotia man

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2023 1:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 15'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 15
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
Police in Cape Breton, N.S., say they have found a body near the vehicle belonging to the missing 87-year-old man at the centre of a province-wide emergency alert issued last week.

The Cape Breton Regional Police say a body was found in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, near the white Ford Escape that Evan John “Jackie” Davies was last seen driving before he went missing from the Glace Bay area.

Last Tuesday, an emergency alert was issued, asking for assistance from the public in finding the 87-year-old man, who has dementia.

In a statement issued Saturday, police says a body was found after the vehicle was reported, and authorities called in ground search and rescue crews and a helicopter to assist.

Police have yet to identify the body, but say the car was confirmed to belong to Davies.

Police say there is nothing to indicate that foul play is a factor in the death, and the body has been sent to the medical examiner’s office for identification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 17, 2023.

