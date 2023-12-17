Missing Indigenous woman last seen in Burnaby. B.C, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating 28-year-old Asliigh Giesler who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

She was last seen in the area of Kincaid Street and Ingleton Avenue around 4:30. p.m.

Giesler is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black hoodie, a black puffy jacket and blue jeans that had rips on both legs when she was last seen.

Police are “very concerned” about her well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.