Canada

Missing Indigenous woman last seen in Burnaby. B.C, police say

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 17, 2023 1:44 pm
Burnaby RCMP said the woman was last seen in Burnaby on Dec. 13 around 4:30 p.m. View image in full screen
Burnaby RCMP said the woman was last seen in Burnaby on Dec. 13 around 4:30 p.m. DD/TXB
Burnaby RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating 28-year-old Asliigh Giesler who went missing on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

She was last seen in the area of Kincaid Street and Ingleton Avenue around 4:30. p.m.

Giesler is described as standing five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build. She was wearing a black hoodie, a black puffy jacket and blue jeans that had rips on both legs when she was last seen.

Police are “very concerned” about her well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
