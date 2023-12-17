Multi-vehicle collision sends two to hospital, closes QEW Niagara ramps

Two people are being treated for injuries after a three-vehicle collision in Burlington, Ont., the OPP Highway Safety Division said in a social media statement Sunday morning.
OPP said the crash occurred on the Queen Elizabeth Way at Burlington Skyway.
One person has been hospitalized with serious injuries, and another with minor injuries.
Niagara-bound ramps from the QEW and Highway 403 are closed while OPP investigate the incident.
Police say delays are expected in the area.
