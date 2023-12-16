Kingston, Ont., shoppers getting set for holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Things were bustling well before noon Saturday at Cataraqui Centre in Kingston, Ont., as people were out trying to find that perfect gift.

Joy Godfrey said she has quite a lot to shop for, with 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild on her list.

“My family dinner isn’t until the 28th, so I still have time,” she said with a laugh.

She says shopping has been different than in years past, with inflation pumping up prices from coast to coast.

“I would say it’s probably gone up about 25 per cent from a couple of years ago and there’s not as many deals,” she added.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Dave and Susie Smart, who were just getting started on their holiday shopping Saturday when they spoke with Global News.

“I’ve seen stuff I like, but I put it down because (it costs) too much, and then I’ll look for flyers,” said Susie.

Kevin Ball works at Calendar Club in the mall. He says things at the Cataraqui Centre have been bumping this December.

“In the last couple of weeks, it’s been really busy. Each day gets more and more traffic. Last year, we used to have a storefront on the bottom floor. We get much more foot traffic here, just being central, so it’s been good,” he said.

Despite the rush this close to Christmas, he said that he’s seeing a pattern.

“I noticed that people are actually shopping earlier. I think they’re trying to avoid the large crowds and whatnot,” he added.

While many shoppers are minding their dollars and cents, Godfrey said she hasn’t changed her shopping habits much.

“I haven’t really because I still am giving them the same amount as I have given them every year,” she said.

Whatever the strategy, one of the benefits of shopping early is having time to get something for yourself.

“We went to the Mind Games store and we got the gifts for the kids and now we’re just looking around for something for maybe ourselves,” said David Smart.