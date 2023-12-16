Menu

Canada

Christmas Express: Nostalgic steam train back in action for holiday season

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 3:02 pm
Decked out in Christmas lights, the century-old steam train is taking visitors from Summerland to Trout Bridge and back in holiday style.
The Okanagan’s Kettle Valley Christmas Express is back for another year.

Decked out in Christmas lights, the century-old steam train is taking visitors from Summerland to Trout Bridge and back in holiday style.

“Well, they can expect to see some beautiful lights as they travel past the houses in Summerland,” said Doug MacKay of the Kettle Valley Railway Society.

“They can expect to see a special visitor on the train and they can participate in some great carolling.”

The trip covers 32 total kilometres and lasts about an hour.

About 200 passengers board the train every night, and demand is high – so much so that many trips sold out.

The Christmas train, which began on Dec. 8, will run until Dec. 23.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

