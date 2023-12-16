Christmas Express: Nostalgic steam train back in action for holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

The Okanagan’s Kettle Valley Christmas Express is back for another year.

Decked out in Christmas lights, the century-old steam train is taking visitors from Summerland to Trout Bridge and back in holiday style.

“Well, they can expect to see some beautiful lights as they travel past the houses in Summerland,” said Doug MacKay of the Kettle Valley Railway Society.

0:59 TTC unveils festive Gingerbread Train

“They can expect to see a special visitor on the train and they can participate in some great carolling.”

Story continues below advertisement

The trip covers 32 total kilometres and lasts about an hour.

About 200 passengers board the train every night, and demand is high – so much so that many trips sold out.

The Christmas train, which began on Dec. 8, will run until Dec. 23.