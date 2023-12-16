Teen girl dead, 3 others injured in Ontario crash: Chatham police

See more sharing options

Police in Chatham-Kent, Ont., say a teen was killed and three others were injured in a crash Thursday night.

Police responded shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 14 to a single-vehicle crash on Allison Line between Charing Cross Road and Erieau Road in Harwich Township.

Police say four teens were in the car, which was traveling northeast on Allison Line when the driver lost control.

The car reportedly rolled several times before landing on its roof.

Officials say a 16-year-old girl and two 17-year-old girls suffered non-life-threatening injuries but another 17-year-old girl died at the scene.

Police say they will not be releasing her name for privacy reasons.