Canada

Big White Ski Resort opens doors to new $5.5M guest services site

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 7:33 pm
Big White Ski Resort's new guest services building.
Big White Ski Resort's new guest services building.
The greeting doors have officially opened to Big White Ski Resort’s new guest services building.

Located at 300 Happy Valley Road, the $5.5-million site opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Big White, the building will “significantly enhance the resort’s commitment to guest services and improve the visitor arrival and departure experience.”

The building features six check-in stations, a guest lounge, luggage storage, parking and two vehicle charging stations.

“This multi-year project is a testament to our dedication to providing an outstanding experience for all our visitors and team members alike,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White senior vice-president.

“We are thrilled that the second-floor reservations area provides a 360-degree view of the mountains.”

 

