Big White Ski Resort opens doors to new $5.5M guest services site

The greeting doors have officially opened to Big White Ski Resort’s new guest services building.

Located at 300 Happy Valley Road, the $5.5-million site opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Big White, the building will “significantly enhance the resort’s commitment to guest services and improve the visitor arrival and departure experience.”

The building features six check-in stations, a guest lounge, luggage storage, parking and two vehicle charging stations.

“This multi-year project is a testament to our dedication to providing an outstanding experience for all our visitors and team members alike,” said Michael J. Ballingall, Big White senior vice-president.

“We are thrilled that the second-floor reservations area provides a 360-degree view of the mountains.”