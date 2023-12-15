Napanee, Ont., curling club honours local firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

It was a day to celebrate in Napanee, Ont., on Friday.

The local curling community honoured the local and neighbouring fire departments for their efforts on the night of Oct. 23, when the Memorial Community Centre in Napanee was burned down in an alleged act of arson.

Members of the curling club invited the fire departments Friday morning to present them with a token of their gratitude for keeping the fire, which was just a few feet away from the curling club, from claiming their building as well.

“If the wall had come down or if any sparks … the club would’ve been destroyed and all of the history and the memories, everything would’ve been gone,” said Napanee and District Curling Club President Heather Ramshaw.

Avid curlers, town dignitaries and firefighters packed the curling club to watch as Fire Chief Bill Hammond accepted a plaque and a card on behalf of the curlers who said that their efforts saved something that meant so much to them.

The firefighters were greeted with a standing ovation.

Hammond said the experience was a humbling one and commended the work of the firefighters from Napanee, Kingston and Loyalist Township who all pitched in.

“Myself and my crews and the officers I had helping direct the fire on all aspects of this building made great decisions, smart decisions, which in the long haul, in the end, saved all of the buildings around here,” added Hammond.

Ramshaw said that, while the old curling club may be just a building to some, for many in the community, it’s been a home away from home for decades since the building opened in the early 1960s.

“This is where I grew up, this is where I continue to work tirelessly. As my husband says, it’s my second job, but lots of times it’s my first job,” she said.

There is no word yet on when demolition of what’s left of the community centre will happen, or how much it will cost.

Jay Bradley of Kingston, accused of starting the fire as well as one other, has been denied bail and will appear in court again in late January.