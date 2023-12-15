Menu

Crime

Police charge 4 individuals after $50K LCBO theft in York Region

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 5:12 pm
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. View image in full screen
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey
Police have charged four men after they allegedly stole almost $50,000 worth of liquor in York Region.

York Regional Police said they were called to a Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) store around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Yonge and High Tech roads in Richmond Hill.

Police said the suspects “stacked a number of cases of alcohol” and then moved them out of the store, while three of the alleged suspects acted as lookouts. All four of the suspects allegedly then loaded the alcohol into a vehicle and left.

“The suspects were followed to a parking lot in Mississauga where they were observed loading up the alcohol into a shipping container,” police said.

York Regional Police said the suspects were arrested and “a large quantity” of alcohol.

Police said four men were arrested with almost $20,000 in currency and drugs, including heroin.

