Manitoba RCMP constable charged with unsafe driving in Portage la Prairie

A Manitoba RCMP constable has been charged with unsafe driving, following an investigation into a vehicle collision in the summer.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba were involved in investigating a motor vehicle collision involving an RCMP officer and two civilian vehicles on June 30. The collision occurred in Portage la Prairie, on the intersection of Saskatchewan Avenue and Elm Street.

In their report to the IIU, the RCMP said a marked mountie cruiser and two vehicles collided with each other. This happened when officers were responding to a “high-priority request for assistance.”

Const. Rawanjot Pandher faces a charge of failure to drive with due regard to safety.