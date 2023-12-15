Multi-million-dollar initiative to fund supportive housing in Manitoba, government announces

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government has announced new measures to help provide for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the winter months.

The $7-million phased approach will begin with a $2.8-million investment to create supportive housing. It will provide wraparound care in up to 250 rental units in Winnipeg, Brandon, Swan River and Portage La Prairie.

The units will be made up of a combination of Manitoba Housing, non-profit and private market rentals with rent supplements.

“Homelessness is a multi-faceted issue at the intersection of poverty, trauma, discrimination, mental health and addictions in a time of low-vacancy rates and soaring housing costs,” Housing Minister Bernadette Smith said in a press release issued on Friday.

The investments for Phase 2 will be shared in the new year and will fund initiatives that will support women and LGBTQ2 people.

The funds are going to a new multi-organization planning group that will include representatives from Indigenous organizations, the homeless-serving sector and women’s organizations from across Manitoba.

Smith added in the release that following the winter, the group will concentrate on creating a multifaceted approach to helping women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness.

“Recent events underscore the urgency to prioritize support, especially for Indigenous women, highlighting the invaluable contribution of our diverse community-based organizations in meeting these challenges with coordinated care and compassion,” Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, stated in the release.

According to the minister, this short-term plan represents the largest amount of money the province has ever invested in the winter response to homelessness.

She also said more housing will be built in the longer term with other government partners.

This plan is the result of many conversations the government has had with municipal governments, agencies and Indigenous groups across the province about how to effectively respond to the winter homelessness crisis in Manitoba.