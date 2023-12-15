Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Multi-million-dollar initiative to fund supportive housing in Manitoba, government announces

By Caleb Dueck Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 4:03 pm
Manitoba Housing Minister Bernadette Smith announces a multi-million-dollar funding initiative for supportive housing on Dec. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Manitoba Housing Minister Bernadette Smith announces a multi-million-dollar funding initiative for supportive housing on Dec. 15, 2023. Randall Paul / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba government has announced new measures to help provide for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the winter months.

The $7-million phased approach will begin with a $2.8-million investment to create supportive housing. It will provide wraparound care in up to 250 rental units in Winnipeg, Brandon, Swan River and Portage La Prairie.

The units will be made up of a combination of Manitoba Housing, non-profit and private market rentals with rent supplements.

“Homelessness is a multi-faceted issue at the intersection of poverty, trauma, discrimination, mental health and addictions in a time of low-vacancy rates and soaring housing costs,” Housing Minister Bernadette Smith said in a press release issued on Friday.

The investments for Phase 2 will be shared in the new year and will fund initiatives that will support women and LGBTQ2 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The funds are going to a new multi-organization planning group that will include representatives from Indigenous organizations, the homeless-serving sector and women’s organizations from across Manitoba.

Smith added in the release that following the winter, the group will concentrate on creating a multifaceted approach to helping women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness or on the verge of homelessness.

“Recent events underscore the urgency to prioritize support, especially for Indigenous women, highlighting the invaluable contribution of our diverse community-based organizations in meeting these challenges with coordinated care and compassion,” Jason Whitford, CEO of End Homelessness Winnipeg, stated in the release.

According to the minister, this short-term plan represents the largest amount of money the province has ever invested in the winter response to homelessness.

Trending Now

She also said more housing will be built in the longer term with other government partners.

This plan is the result of many conversations the government has had with municipal governments, agencies and Indigenous groups across the province about how to effectively respond to the winter homelessness crisis in Manitoba.

Click to play video: 'Addressing homelessness behind Manitoba’s latest spending spree'
Addressing homelessness behind Manitoba’s latest spending spree
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices