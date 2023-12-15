IIU investigating altercation after man claims assault by off-duty Winnipeg officers

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating an incident that led to one man receiving injuries following an altercation with two off-duty police officers.

The association was notified of an incident by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) on Dec. 14, which involved a complaint by a man who alleged that he had been assaulted by two other men – believed to be off-duty police officers.

In a release on Friday, the IIU stated that the man had contacted the WPS about the incident that took place at an establishment in the 1600 block of Main Street. Officers responded to the scene, met with the man, and reviewed surveillance video that depicted an altercation between him and the off-duty cops.

The man suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation. An investigation in ongoing by the IIU.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-677-6060.