Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

IIU investigating altercation after man claims assault by off-duty Winnipeg officers

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 4:06 pm
The IIU is investigating incident involving Winnipeg police on Dec. 14.
The IIU is investigating incident involving Winnipeg police on Dec. 14. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating an incident that led to one man receiving injuries following an altercation with two off-duty police officers.

The association was notified of an incident by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) on Dec. 14, which involved a complaint by a man who alleged that he had been assaulted by two other men – believed to be off-duty police officers.

In a release on Friday, the IIU stated that the man had contacted the WPS about the incident that took place at an establishment in the 1600 block of Main Street. Officers responded to the scene, met with the man, and reviewed surveillance video that depicted an altercation between him and the off-duty cops.

The man suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation. An investigation in ongoing by the IIU.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-677-6060.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting'
Winnipeg police involved in Point Douglas-area shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices