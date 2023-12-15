OPP officer shoots and injures man at hunting cabin in Marmora area: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says a man was seriously injured following a shootout with OPP at a hunting camp north of Marmora, Ont., early Friday.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Central Hastings OPP officers responded to a report of a man making threats at a remote hunting cabin in the area of Twin Sister Lakes Road, about 20 kilometres north of the village of Marmora or 70 kilometres east of Peterborough.

The SIU say when officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in the cabin.

The incident led to a standoff with the man, prompting police negotiators and tactical unit officers to the scene, the SIU said

In its preliminary investigation, the SIU says there was “an interaction” between officers and the 48-year-old man.

The SIU says an officer first shot with an ARWEN, described as a”less-lethal firearm.”

The police watchdog says the man then shot at police.

“An officer shot the man with a firearm,” the SIU stated, noting it occurred just after midnight. “The man was arrested and taken to hospital via ambulance.”

As of Friday afternoon, the SIU says the man remains in hospital in Kingston.

Three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU says anyone with information about the investigation, including video or photos, is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or on the SIU website.