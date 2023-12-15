Deportation order cancelled for gay man from Edmonton who feared returning to Uganda

Send this page to someone via email

In the 11th hour, the deportation order that would have sent a 25-year-old gay man back to Uganda was cancelled Friday.

In an email, the man’s lawyer Michael Battista confirmed: “Yes, removal has been cancelled and a seven-month temporary resident’s permit has been granted.”

Global News is not naming the man, who we are referring to as “Sue,” in order to protect his safety.

On Thursday, Sue told Global News he came to Canada as an international student and has been living and working as a nurse in Edmonton since 2018. However, his work visa expired, and when he applied for refugee status, his application — and subsequent appeals — were rejected.

In May 2023, Uganda criminalized same-sex behaviour. The new law received widespread international criticism and has been described as “draconian” by LGBTQ2 advocates. Under Ugandan law, a death sentence is possible for someone convicted of “aggravated homosexuality.”

“I have nowhere to go,” Sue told Global News on Thursday. “I’m stranded and even the place I thought would comfort me is forcing me out.”

He said he was told he’d have to fly back to Uganda by Tuesday. He was worried about his safety and about being criminalized for being himself.

“My whole family abandoned me so even if I reach the airport, I don’t know where I’m going to stay. I don’t know where I’m going to go. I’ve run out of options.

“I’ll be tortured and taken to jail,” he said Thursday.

“There is a very high chance that I’ll be arrested, tortured, just for identifying as a gay man. This is really something very, very disheartening that a fellow human being can treat someone harshly.”

Sue said the whole process, which started in April 2022, has drained him emotionally and financially.

“I’m quite overwhelmed,” he said.

“I thought it would be the other way around, that I’d be comfortable, fine as who I am, in Canada. The fact that I have to prove my sexuality beyond reasonable doubt is quite ridiculous to me.”

“This whole thing is a horror. I feel like I’m in a nightmare and I really want to wake up, but I cannot,” he added. “I’m just praying and hoping that the government can intervene.”

The Canada Border Services Agency says Ugandan nationals who have had their applications rejected prior to May 2023 can re-apply under a pre-approval risk assessment, but Sue’s lawyer says his client’s case was not resolved until July 2023, disqualifying him.

“Uganda has probably some of the harshest laws internationally that criminalize same-sex activity,” said Battista on Thursday. “The human rights situation there for the LGBTQ2 community is deteriorating quite dramatically.”

Battista said Canada has moratoriums that block the deportation of members of other communities around the world to places where they’d be in danger.

“I’m not sure why Canada hasn’t put a moratorium in place for the deportation of LGBTQ2 Ugandans, but given the deterioration of the human rights situation in that country, it would be, I think, a very good policy move on the part of the government of Canada.”

More to come…

With files from Kabi Moulitharan, Global News