27-year-old man charged in Caledon crash that killed person from Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Caledon OPP say a man from Brampton has been charged with a provincial offence after a crash in Caledon in July that killed a person from Toronto.

On July 7, just before 4 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a call for a two-vehicle collision on Old Church and Humber Station roads.

Police said four occupants were taken to hospital and a 74-year-old from Toronto was later pronounced dead.

Old Church Road was closed between Highway 50 and The Gore Road, as well as Humber Station Road between Mill Lane and Castlederg Sideroad, for several hours while the OPP technical collision investigators and reconstructionists assisted with the investigation.

Police have charged a 27-year-old man from Brampton with failure to yield to traffic on through highway.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31, 2024.