AFN Chief Cindy Woodhouse visits Poundmaker First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

New Assembly of First Nations (AFN) Chief Cindy Woodhouse visited Poundmaker First Nation on Friday to commit to working together to solve issues facing First Nations in Saskatchewan.

“To come back to our land is where we get strength from when we come and pray with our people and sit amongst our elders and we remember the history that we have just come through.”

Woodhouse, from Pinaymootang First Nation, was named the new national chief of the AFN earlier in December.

Poundmaker First Nation is Woodhouse’s first trip on her tour as chief.

She said there is a lot of work that needs to be done to improve First Nations communities.

“The world wants to learn from our elders and wants to learn from our knowledge and we are here as Treaty partners.”

Story continues below advertisement

Poundmaker First Nation chief Duane Antoine said he is grateful Woodhouse came to visit Poundmaker territory.

“Our Treaty issues are not really getting recognized and it’s time for us to step up.”

He said he is looking forward to the nation’s relationship with Woodhouse.