What’s open and closed in Peterborough during Christmas and New Year’s weekends

Here’s a look at some businesses and services will be open and which will be closed in Peterborough, Ont., over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

Municipal/provincial services

City hall: Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Open Friday, Dec. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Online services are available at www.peterborough.ca.

City child-care services: City-operated sites will close starting noon on Dec. 22.

Sites reopen with regular hours on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Social services (178 Charlotte St.): Closed Dec. 23 to Jan. 1.

Open Dec. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Emergency shelters open, call 705-926-0096.

Garbage, recycling, green waste collection: Collection remains unchanged except for Tuesday, Dec. 26 when zones 1 and 2 collection will move to Saturday, Dec. 30. Residents with Tuesday collection asked to put items curbside by 7 a.m. For missed recycling collection, phone Emterra at 705-742-3139. For missed collection, phone public works at 705-745-1386.

Bensfort Road landfill site (1260 Bensfort Rd.): Closed Dec. 24-26 and on Jan. 1.

Open Dec. 22-23 (8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m) and Dec. 27-Dec. 31 (7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.)

Recycling drop-off depot (390 Pido Rd.): Open daily 24 hours.

Hazardous and electronic waste depot (400 Pido Rd.): Closed Dec. 25-Dec. 28 and Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (8 a.m to 4 p.m)

Dec. 24 (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Dec. 29-30 (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (8 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

Peterborough Airport: Unstaffed on Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 22-24 and Dec. 26-Jan. 1 daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Peterborough Transit: No service on Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1.

Operating on a holiday service schedule from Dec. 22 to Jan. 6 (last trip on Dec. 24 and on Dec. 31 ends at 7:15 p.m.) All Route 11 and 11A Water trips will be suspended from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7. On all routes, trips after 11:32 p.m. will be suspended from Dec. 22 to Jan. 7. Extended New Year’s Eve service will not be offered this year. For more details, www.peterborough.ca/transit or call 705-745-0525.

Peterborough Public Library (345 Aylmer St. N.): Closed from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26 and Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

Open Dec. 22 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dec. 23-Dec. 30 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily). Information and digital resources available online at www.ptbolibrary.ca.

Provincial offences office (99 Simcoe St.): Closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Open on:

Open Dec. 22 (8:30 a.m. to noon)

Dec. 27-28 (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Dec. 29 (8:30 a.m. to noon). Fine payments can be made online at www.peterborough.ca/POA.

Peterborough Public Health (185 King St.): Closed Dec. 23.25 and on Jan. 1

Holiday hours: Open Dec. 22, Dec. 26, Dec. 29: 8:30 a.m. to noon

Dec. 27-28: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m

In event of a public health emergency, on-call staff are available to assist by calling 705-743-1000.

Public works: Phone line available 24 hours a day at 705-745-1386.

Trent University Bata Library: Closed Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

Reopens Jan. 3 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Recreation/Attractions

Quaker Foods City Square outdoor rink: Closed on Dec. 25. Open most days from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m except on Dec. 24 the rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inclement weather and ice conditions can also impact rink availability.

Arenas:

Peterborough Memorial Centre (151 Lansdowne St. West): Closed Dec. 23-Dec. 26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (6 a.m. to midnight)

Dec. 27 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Dec. 28 (Blue Rodeo concert at 7:30 p.m.)

Dec. 29-30 (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (Petes game 2:05 p.m.)

Kinsmen Civic Centre (1 Kinsmen Way): Closed Dec. 23-Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (6:15 a.m. to midnight).

Healthy Planet Arena (911 Monaghan Road): Closed Dec. 25-26. Open on:

Dec. 22 (6 a.m. to midnight)

Dec. 23 (6:15 a.m. to midnight)

Dec. 27-Dec 31 (7 a.m. to 4 pm. – public skate each day 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Art Gallery of Peterborough (250 Crescent St.): Closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1. Open on (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily):

Dec. 22-23 and Dec. 27-Dec. 30.

Canadian Canoe Museum (910 Monaghan Rd.): Closed to the public as preparations continue for the move to a new waterfront location on Little Lake.

Peterborough Museum and Archives (300 Hunter St. E.): Closed Dec. 24-27 and Dec. 31- Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (9 a.m. to noon)

Dec. 28-29 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

Dec. 30 (noon to 5 p.m.)

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre: Closed Dec. 25-26. Open on:

Dec. 22 (6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m)

Dec. 23 (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (6 a.m. to noon)

Dec. 27-29 (6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.)

Dec. 30 (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 31-Jan. 1 (6 a.m. to 2 p.m.).

Peterborough YMCA: Closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 23 (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Dec. 27-29 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 30 (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (7 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Riverview Park and Zoo: Open daily from 8:30 a.m. until dusk. Miniature train ride and splash pad are both closed for the season.

Trent University Athletics Centre: Closed Dec. 24-26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dec. 27-30 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Jan. 2-7 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Alcohol/grocery/shopping

The Beer Store: All stores closed on Dec. 25 and on Jan. 1.

Select stores hours:

1900 Lansdowne St. W.: Drive-thru only open on

Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 26 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Regular hours Dec. 22-23 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.), Dec. 27 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Dec. 28-30 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

570 Lansdowne St. W.: Closed Dec. 26. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (noon to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 27-30 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

139 George St. N. (Market Plaza): Closed Dec. 26. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (10 a.m to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (noon to 4 p.m.)

Dec. 27-30 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Closed Dec. 26. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dec. 27-30 (10 a..m. to 8 p.m.)

Dec 31 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

LCBO: All stores will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. All stores close at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 and on Dec. 31.

Other weekend hours:

196 Sherbrooke St.: Open Dec. 22-Dec. 23 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

400 Lansdowne St. E. (Willowcreek Plaza): Open Dec. 22-23 (9 a.m. to 9 p.m) and Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

879 Lansdowne St. W.: Open Dec. 22-23 (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

1154 Chemong Rd. (Portage Place): Open Dec. 22-23 (9 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco (485 The Parkway): Closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Dec. 23 (8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 26 (9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m)

Dec. 27-29 (9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.)

Dec. 30 (9 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Dec. 30 (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

FreshCo. (950 Lansdowne St. W. and 181 Brock St.): Both closed on Dec. 25. Both open on:

Dec. 22 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 23 (Lansdowne 7 a.m to 10 p.m.; Brock 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Lansdowne Place: Closed on Dec. 25 and Jan 1. Open on:

Dec. 22 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 23 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Dec. 26 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dec. 27-30 (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

No Frills (Greg’s No Frills, 230 George St. N. and Chub and Nikki’s No Frills, 1866 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Dec. 25; both open on:

Dec. 22-23 (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Metro Peterborough (1154 Chemong Rd.): Closed Dec. 25. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Morello’s Independent Grocer (400 Lansdowne St. East): Closed on Dec. 25. Open on:

Dec. 22 (8 a.m. to p.m.)

Dec. 23 (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Real Canadian Superstore (769 Borden Ave.): Closed Dec. 25. Open on:

Dec. 22-23 (6 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Walmart (1002 Chemong Rd. and 950 Lansdowne St. W.): Both closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Both stores open on:

Dec. 22-23 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 24 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Dec. 26-30 (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Dec. 31 (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)