One dead in pedestrian collision in Surrey, B.C.

A pedestrian died in Surrey after being struck by a vehicle early Friday.

Police said the collision took place around 2:39 a.m. on 138 Street in the Newton neighbourhood.

The struck pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

The integrated collision analysis and reconstruction service was called to assist the Surrey RCMP criminal collision investigation team with the investigation.

Surrey RCMP said the driver stayed on the scene and talked with police.

“Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined amount of time as officers continue their investigation,” Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman said in a release.

“A road closure is in effect on 138 Street between 74 Avenue and 72A Avenue. The public are requested to avoid the area until further notice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Global News has reached out to Surrey RCMP for more information.