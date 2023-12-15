Menu

Crime

Kitchener raid yields guns, drugs, money and a taser: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 11:35 am
In addition to the guns and drugs, police say officers also seized a taser, cash and ammunition. View image in full screen
In addition to the guns and drugs, police say officers also seized a taser, cash and ammunition. Waterloo Regional Police
Waterloo regional police say weapons and drugs were seized during a raid at a home in Kitchener on Wednesday by officers from the intelligence services branch.

During the raid, police say they found five guns and a taser as well as suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and prescription pills.

In addition to the guns and drugs, police say officers also seized a taser, cash and ammunition.

A 23-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and is facing close to two dozen charges including careless storage of a prohibited device, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police say the man was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

