Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Neighbour saves resident from home invasion, Barrie police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 2:12 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Things could have been worse for one Barrie homeowner if not for the help of a neighbour when three suspects entered his home late Tuesday.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Barrie Police Service responded to a report of a break and enter at a home located on Madelaine Drive.

The homeowner reported to police that he was there when three men forcibly entered his residence and proceeded to assault him and take some of his belongings.

The homeowner says the suspects fled on food after a neighbour intervened.

Police say the suspects were seen running to a car that was parked and waiting for them nearby.

After descriptions of the suspects and vehicle were given to the police, the suspected vehicle was spotted a short while later at 10:55 p.m. travelling on Essa Road and stopped.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police say the suspects were arrested and taken to police headquarters.

A 45-year-old male from Tiny Township and a 24-year-old male from Midland were charged with a number of criminal offences, which included break and enter, assault, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both males are facing a multitude of additional criminal charges and were held for a bail hearing. They were remanded into custody where police say they will remain until a later date.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices