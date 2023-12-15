Neighbour saves resident from home invasion, Barrie police say

Send this page to someone via email

Things could have been worse for one Barrie homeowner if not for the help of a neighbour when three suspects entered his home late Tuesday.

On Dec. 12, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Barrie Police Service responded to a report of a break and enter at a home located on Madelaine Drive.

The homeowner reported to police that he was there when three men forcibly entered his residence and proceeded to assault him and take some of his belongings.

The homeowner says the suspects fled on food after a neighbour intervened.

Police say the suspects were seen running to a car that was parked and waiting for them nearby.

After descriptions of the suspects and vehicle were given to the police, the suspected vehicle was spotted a short while later at 10:55 p.m. travelling on Essa Road and stopped.

Police say the suspects were arrested and taken to police headquarters.

A 45-year-old male from Tiny Township and a 24-year-old male from Midland were charged with a number of criminal offences, which included break and enter, assault, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

Both males are facing a multitude of additional criminal charges and were held for a bail hearing. They were remanded into custody where police say they will remain until a later date.