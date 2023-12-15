Nova Scotia to buy new helicopter water bombers following devastating wildfire season

Send this page to someone via email

After enduring the most severe wildfire season on record, Nova Scotia will see its current fleet of helicopter water bombers replaced with four new aircraft.

In a media release on Friday, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables department said it will be using federal funding to make the purchase.

“Being prepared for emergencies such as wildfires is critical to protecting communities and Nova Scotians. That’s why we’re considering all options and are upgrading our fleet of helicopters to ensure we can manage wildfires in the future,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables.

The province has already begun the replacement process and is expected to have an entirely new fleet over the next four years. The price tag for the new aircraft remains to be announced, as the release said the cost is still “subject to negotiation with the supplier.”

“While fighting wildfires, helicopters can scoop and dump water on a faster rotation than fixed-wing aircraft, dropping a higher volume in total on a wildfire,” the release said, adding that the current waitlist to buy a fixed-wing aircraft can be up to 10 years.

“They can also draw water from smaller water bodies, making good use of Nova Scotia’s many lakes and ponds.”

The release noted that the province’s helicopter fleet expands beyond combatting wildfires — as it has assisted with transporting people and equipment during emergencies, search and rescue efforts, and aerial surveillance for several departments.

Nova Scotia’s current fleet of helicopters was purchased in 2016.