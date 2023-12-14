Menu

Sports

QMJHL opts for new name to better represent Maritime teams

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 4:46 pm
QMJHL adds sanctions to controversial fighting ban
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has brought in new sanctions to accommodate its recently announced ban on fighting, which includes being thrown out of games and a minimum one game suspension. As Zack Power reports, the updated regulations aren't being received well by some fans and former players. – Aug 11, 2023
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is changing its name to better represent its sizable contingent of Maritime-based teams.

The league announced Thursday it will be known as the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (la Ligue de hockey junior Maritimes Quebec in French).

An English version of the league’s logo was also released.

The name change was passed unanimously at the league’s assembly of members.

League commissioner Mario Cecchini said including the Maritimes in the league name has been a priority of his since taking over the position in May.

The QMJHL currently has three teams based in New Brunswick, two in Nova Scotia and one in Prince Edward Island.

The QMJHL has had a presence in the Maritimes for almost 30 years. The Halifax Mooseheads joined as an expansion team in 1994.

By 1999 the league also had teams in Moncton, N.B. (Alpines, later Wildcats), Sydney, N.S. (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, later Eagles), and Bathurst, N.B. (Titan).

The Montreal Rocket moved to Charlottetown in 2003 (now the Islanders) and the league expanded to Saint John, N.B., in 2004 with the addition of the Sea Dogs.

Since expanding to Halifax, Maritime teams have won the President’s Cup (now Gilles-Courteau Trophy) as league champion eight times, including four in a row from 2009-10 to 2012-13.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

