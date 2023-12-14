Menu

Economy

Manitoba changes property tax rebates but can’t yet fulfill promise on billionaires

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 4:59 pm
The Manitoba government is changing its rebate system for education taxes applied on property but is as yet unable to fulfill its promise to stop giving rebates to out-of-province billionaires.

Premier Wab Kinew says instead of mailing out 50-per-cent rebate cheques to property owners, as of next year property owners will see the rebate discounted from their tax bill.

The former Progressive Conservative government initiated the rebate cheques, which apply to education taxes on residential and farm property.

Kinew says the system is cumbersome and costly, as it requires roughly $500,000 to send the cheques by mail.

The NDP promised the change during the recent election campaign, as well as a stop to providing rebates to billionaires who live outside Manitoba.

Kinew says that idea is proving complicated to implement and will still be a work-in-progress next year.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

