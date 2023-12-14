Menu

Politics

Pharmacare deal deadline pushed to March as Liberals, NDP keep talking

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 3:23 pm
Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement
WATCH: Guns, health care and inflation: Singh takes stock of NDP-Liberal agreement – Dec 11, 2022
The NDP and Liberals have agreed to a new March 1 deadline for the federal government to introduce pharmacare legislation in the House of Commons, as part of their supply-and-confidence deal.

The minority Liberals had promised to pass a law by the end of the year that would set the foundations for a future pharamcare program, as part of their political pact with the NDP to secure support on key votes.

But so far, the parties have not been able to come to a consensus on exactly what that framework should look like, which has stalled negotiations.

New Democrats say they have insisted on a universal, single-payer program, while the Liberals have repeatedly cited the need to be fiscally responsible.

NDP health critic Don Davies says in a statement that the parties must get the legislation right, especially given the high cost of living many Canadians are struggling with.

Story continues below advertisement

The House of Commons is scheduled to rise for the holidays by Friday and return on Jan. 29.

More to come…

© 2023 The Canadian Press

