Coquihalla Highway reopened following closure between Hope and Merritt

UPDATE: Traffic along the Coquihalla Highway is moving again.

Shortly after 12 p.m., DriveBC announced that the highway’s southbound lanes were clear and open following a complete closure earlier in the day between Hope and Merritt.

However, at that time, it said the northbound lanes were still closed due to a vehicle recovery.

But just before 12:45 p.m., that changed, with DriveBC saying the northbound lanes are now clear and open.

It also said motorists should expect major days.

✅CLEAR #BCHwy5 – The northbound lanes are now clear and OPEN south of Comstock Road. All lanes are open southbound and northbound. Expect delays due to congestion. #Hope #MerrittBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 14, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic accidents have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed northbound at Hope and southbound at Merritt.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 5A, Highway 3, and the Trans-Canada Highway.

On a Facebook page, multiple people have posted comments and photos of driving conditions along the Coquihalla, including that traffic is now moving as of 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is also reporting a vehicle fire at Exit 183, around six km north of Hope plus two vehicle recoveries around 11 km south of Merritt.