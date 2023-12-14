Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Coquihalla Highway reopened following closure between Hope and Merritt

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 2:44 pm
A Thursday morning crash on the Coquihalla Highway closed both lanes of traffic. View image in full screen
A Thursday morning crash on the Coquihalla Highway closed both lanes of traffic. Courtesy: Submitted
UPDATE: Traffic along the Coquihalla Highway is moving again.

Shortly after 12 p.m., DriveBC announced that the highway’s southbound lanes were clear and open following a complete closure earlier in the day between Hope and Merritt.

However, at that time, it said the northbound lanes were still closed due to a vehicle recovery.

But just before 12:45 p.m., that changed, with DriveBC saying the northbound lanes are now clear and open.

It also said motorists should expect major days.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Traffic accidents have closed the Coquihalla Highway in both directions.

According to DriveBC, the highway is closed northbound at Hope and southbound at Merritt.

Alternate routes are available via Highway 5A, Highway 3, and the Trans-Canada Highway.

On a Facebook page, multiple people have posted comments and photos of driving conditions along the Coquihalla, including that traffic is now moving as of 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC is also reporting a vehicle fire at Exit 183, around six km north of Hope plus two vehicle recoveries around 11 km south of Merritt.

More on Canada
