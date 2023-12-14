Coquitlam RCMP seek man accused of stealing Salvation Army donation kettle

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are working to identify a man accused of stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle in Coquitlam Centre Mall.

In a media release, Mounties said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the shopping centre on Barnet Highway.

Police said a man wearing a medical mask snatched the kettle from a stand outside the mall’s southeast entrance facing Pinetree Way.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP. Coquitlam RCMP

“When we see this type of crime of opportunity, it’s really disappointing,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“All the money donated goes towards supporting those who need it the most, especially this time of year. To steal it goes against the entire purpose of the red donation kettles.”

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50 years old and standing five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey winter jacket with a hood, a greyscale camo backpack, light grey pants, light grey runners and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.