Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Coquitlam RCMP seek man accused of stealing Salvation Army donation kettle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 3:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Salvation Army’s 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign begins'
Salvation Army’s 2023 Christmas Kettle Campaign begins
RELATED - The Salvation Army's annual Christmas Kettle Campaign is kicking off Friday in downtown Vancouver. Global News Morning anchors Sonia Sunger and Jason Pires are helping with the launch at Robson Square – Nov 17, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Coquitlam, B.C., are working to identify a man accused of stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle in Coquitlam Centre Mall.

In a media release, Mounties said the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the shopping centre on Barnet Highway.

Police said a man wearing a medical mask snatched the kettle from a stand outside the mall’s southeast entrance facing Pinetree Way.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP. Coquitlam RCMP

“When we see this type of crime of opportunity, it’s really disappointing,” Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“All the money donated goes towards supporting those who need it the most, especially this time of year. To steal it goes against the entire purpose of the red donation kettles.”

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50 years old and standing five feet eight inches tall with a medium build.

He was wearing a black baseball hat, a grey winter jacket with a hood, a greyscale camo backpack, light grey pants, light grey runners and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

 

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices