Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with impaired driving offences

Send this page to someone via email

An off-duty Winnipeg police officer is facing charges related to impaired driving on Henderson Highway.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway on Dec. 8 at approximately 10:45 p.m. for a suspected impaired driver who had left the location.

An investigation led to the arrest of the driver at a residence, identified as 39-year-old Oleksii Gerasymchuk — a two-year member of the police force.

Gerasymchuk faces two charges: operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by alcohol, drug or a combination of both, and being impaired within two hours of ceasing to operate a conveyance.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified and is part of the ongoing investigation.