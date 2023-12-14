Menu

Crime

Off-duty Winnipeg police officer charged with impaired driving offences

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:44 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service logo is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Winnipeg Police Service
An off-duty Winnipeg police officer is facing charges related to impaired driving on Henderson Highway.

The Winnipeg Police Service said they were called to a business in the 1300 block of Henderson Highway on Dec. 8 at approximately 10:45 p.m. for a suspected impaired driver who had left the location.

An investigation led to the arrest of the driver at a residence, identified as 39-year-old Oleksii Gerasymchuk — a two-year member of the police force.

Gerasymchuk faces two charges: operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by alcohol, drug or a combination of both, and being impaired within two hours of ceasing to operate a conveyance.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) was notified and is part of the ongoing investigation.

