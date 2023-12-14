Edmonton pharmacy technician suspended after cocaine diverted from hospital pharmacy

An Edmonton pharmacy technician has been suspended after it was revealed he was diverting cocaine from a pharmacy at the Royal Alexandra Hospital where he practiced.

A hearing tribunal for the Alberta College of Pharmacy (ACP) found Ryan Young abused his position by manipulating the inventory records at the pharmacy to conceal and facilitate his theft. The Tribunal found: “Young breached the most fundamental elements of trust, integrity, and professionalism.”

The hearing revealed Young diverted the medication for his personal use on four occasions. There were no allegations of patient harm or previous complaints about his conduct. The tribunal said Young admitted his unprofessional conduct to his employer and the ACP.

In its decision the tribunal said: “Mr. Young ignored these requirements and removed cocaine powder for his personal use while trying to cover up this diversion. Such conduct is a marked departure from the expectations of regulated members of the College. The seriousness of the matter is increased by the fact that Mr. Young continued to provide professional services in close proximity to the timing of his misuse of the controlled substance, thereby putting members of the public at risk of harm.”

The Tribunal imposed significant penalties including an 18-month suspension, which started in October. Young must also follow several conditions when he returns to work, including working under supervision for the first six months of his return and disclosing his history to all potential employers for the next five years.

The ACP said Young’s employment at the pharmacy where the medication was diverted ended before the ACP investigation and he has not practiced since that date.

He did not renew his annual practice permit for 2023.