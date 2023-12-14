College Heights SS will be home to expanded alternative education program in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Plans are underway to expand alternative education in Guelph as well as Wellington and Dufferin counties.

The trustees at the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) received a staff report back in April that would see an alternative education high school established at College Heights Secondary School (CHSS) in Guelph as well as three other learning centres.

The recommendations in the report were passed by the board and a final report outlining the timetable, next steps, and details of the consultation was delivered at a meeting on Dec. 5.

The report also included details on a wide range of programs and services that will be offered at each site focusing on students in Grades 11, 12 and 12+, continuing and adult education.

In a news release, UGDSB said the transition will be phased in over a few years. The board said starting September 2024, students entering Grade 9 will attend their local secondary school.

Story continues below advertisement

The board said there will be no change to special education classes at CHSS at this time, and students currently enrolled at CHSS will be able to complete their studies through to Grade 12.