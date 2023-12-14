Kitchener Rangers’ Carson Rehkopf to represent Canada at World Juniors

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers will be without the OHL’s leading scorer for the next few weeks as Carson Rehkopf is one of 20 players who have been chosen to represent Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden.

Rehkopf has scored 31 goals while also recording 24 assists in just 31 games so far this season.

The Rangers are also expected to be without Filip Mesar who will likely be in the lineup for the Slovakian national team.

A couple of London Knights also made the cut for the Canadian team. Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan also made the cut.

In all, there were 11 OHL players at the training camp with only five making the roster including Owen Allard of the Soo Greyhounds and Owen Beck of the Peterborough Petes.

Among those left behind were Knights forward Denver Barkley as well as Jorian Donovan of the Brantford Bulldogs and Michael Buchinger of the Guelph Storm.

Canada will face Finland on Boxing Day in its opening game of the tournament which will run through Jan. 4.