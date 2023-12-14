Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region passes $2.1B budget, property taxes to increase 6.9%

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 10:34 am
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. The region says the coming property tax increase works out to an average $165 or $13.76 per month on average. View image in full screen
The Region of Waterloo's administration building in Kitchener. The region says the coming property tax increase works out to an average $165 or $13.76 per month on average. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Council passed a 2024 budget on Wednesday that includes a property tax increase of 6.9 per cent for homeowners in the area.

The region says this works out to an average annual tax increase of around $165 or $13.76 per month on average.

The total annual budget for the region, including the police budget, now sits at $2.1 billion.

The new budget will see a $472 million in funding for affordable housing and $316 million for equitable services and opportunities, an area that includes children’s and senior’s services as well as the paramedics.

“Council’s 2024 Plan and Budget includes expansions to essential services and investments in infrastructure that supports mobility, connectivity and economic prosperity,” Regional Chair Karen Redman stated.

“It addresses the growing need to build homes for all, not just houses, recognizing the supports and infrastructure needed to build liveable and vibrant communities across our region.”

Story continues below advertisement

It also includes a one-time doubling of money for the local food bank and its partner agencies, raising their allocation to $1.5 million.

“With this funding, we have an opportunity for our services to reach more households in our community, and meaningfully impact our residents, reducing food insecurity across Waterloo region,” said Food Bank interim CEO Kim Wilhelm in a release.

Trending Now

The region says the budget also has $815 million in funding for “climate aligned growth” which is earmarked for areas such as public transit, water and waste management.

The region says that staff is also continuously looking for ways to trim the fat and has found ways to reduce spending by $40.5 million through savings and efficiencies over the past five years.

This would work out to about $8.1 million per year, which would represent about 0.0038 per cent of this year’s overall budget of $2.1 billion.

On top of the regional budget, area residents will also face an increase this year from the cities and townships that they reside in.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices