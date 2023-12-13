Special air quality statement issued for Calgary due to elevated air pollution levels

Send this page to someone via email

Elevated levels of air pollution have prompted a special air quality statement for Calgary from Environment Canada.

According to an alert sent out on Wednesday, elevated levels of air pollution are expected throughout the evening.

Individuals may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children and seniors with cardiovascular or lung diseases are especially at risk, Environment Canada said.

Those experiencing symptoms are asked to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

More to come…