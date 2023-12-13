Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Special air quality statement issued for Calgary due to elevated air pollution levels

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 9:16 pm
The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Elevated levels of air pollution have prompted a special air quality statement for Calgary from Environment Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Elevated levels of air pollution have prompted a special air quality statement for Calgary from Environment Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Elevated levels of air pollution have prompted a special air quality statement for Calgary from Environment Canada.

According to an alert sent out on Wednesday, elevated levels of air pollution are expected throughout the evening.

Individuals may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children and seniors with cardiovascular or lung diseases are especially at risk, Environment Canada said.

Those experiencing symptoms are asked to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'The effects poor air quality will have on your health'
The effects poor air quality will have on your health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices