‘Wake-up call’: Alberta’s reaction to COP28 deal to transition away from fossil fuels

The outcome of COP28 was being closely watched in Alberta, with fossil fuels making up a major part of Alberta’s economy.

Groups in Edmonton are expressing cautious optimism about the agreement, while the province is expressing some disappointment.

For the first time at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, nearly 200 countries agreed that it was time to take a step away from fossil fuels.

It’s news that comes as a promising sign for youth in Alberta.

“I think it can serve as a little bit of a wake-up call for Alberta. There’s words and then there’s action, but it feels that there will be more action from this, possibly,” said Edmonton Youth for Climate member Andrew Hardy.

The two-week conference ended with a first-of-its-kind agreement, saying the world needs to move away from oil, gas and coal.

“This really signals to the Albertan government that the world is moving away from fossil fuels. We need a just transition in Alberta because whether or not the government wants to believe that the end of fossil fuels is coming, it will be here soon,” said Edmonton Youth for Climate member Juliana Weber.

The Alberta government has repeatedly said it will not be moving away from fossil fuels, saying it will be sticking to its emissions reduction plan as a way to reach net zero emissions by 2050, not by lowering oil and gas production.

The premier wasn’t available for an interview Wednesday, but in a joint statement with the Minister of Environment and Protected Areas, they say they’re pleased the final agreement didn’t include some of the more ambitious efforts to reduce fossil fuel use.

“I am greatly encouraged by the success of Alberta and Saskatchewan, and other nations and subnational governments, at COP28 in pushing back against the voices of those obsessed with accelerating the phaseout of sustainable and affordable energy derived from abated oil and natural gas,” read the statement.

They also targeted Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault’s proposals during the summit, calling them treachery.

“It was a national embarrassment to witness Minister Guilbeault at an international conference actively sabotaging the interests of Albertans and other Canadians by releasing a series of incoherent and illegal policy pronouncements that he and his government have absolutely no legal authority to impose upon the provinces of Canada,” the statement read.

“Although he ultimately failed in his ambitions to include language in the final COP28 agreement regarding the elimination of oil and gas production, Albertans will not forget his continued treachery against our province and millions of other Canadians.”

Mount Royal University political scientist Lori Williams says this deal could be difficult for oil and gas politics and industries in Alberta going forward.

“We have Danielle Smith saying she does not want to reduce the use of fossil fuels, she just wants to reduce emissions and I think she’s gonna find herself at odds with the objectives that were set out in this,” said Williams.

She also says the back and forth may not help Smith’s long-term case. However, a balanced approach between oil and gas and renewables could work in her favour.

“It has to be balanced with a message of taking these issues seriously and not engaging in personal attacks on the federal environment minister — that’s inappropriate, it’s unhelpful,” Williams said.

“With this combination of pausing alternative sources of energy and emphasizing this battle with the Environment Minister, it looks like the province of Alberta doesn’t take seriously enough environmental issues.”

Edmonton Youth for Climate hopes this leads eventually to action in our province.

“I really hope that our government officials will kind of change their tune after seeing the outcome of this COP. And that people will start to tell their political representatives that this is what matters to them because it’s about our future,” said Weber.

“My future’s at stake and so is everyone else’s and I think it’s really important that we go towards this future of solutions and better possibilities for everyone.”