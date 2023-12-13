3 Halifax Mooseheads players named to Team Canada for World Juniors

Three Halifax Mooseheads players have been selected to play for Team Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship in Sweden later this month.
Team Canada named its 22-player roster Wednesday night, after a four-day selection camp in Oakville, Ont.
Goalie Mathis Rousseau, defenceman Jake Furlong and forward Jordan Dumais all made the cut.
Canada is the defending champion, with back-to-back gold medals in 2022 and 2023.
The 2023 tournament was co-hosted by Halifax and Moncton, and culminated with Team Canada winning its 20th World Juniors gold at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre.
Canada will open its pre-tournament schedule against a U25 team from Denmark on Dec. 19. The team will then face Switzerland on Dec. 22 and the United States on Dec. 23.
The World Juniors begin on Boxing Day when Canada takes on Finland.
