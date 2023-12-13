Menu

Share

Canada

Winnipeg Police seek witnesses after man hit by van on Main Street

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 5:57 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle.
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police say they are looking for witnesses after a man was hit by a van on Main Street last week.

Police say a man was crossing east to west on Main Street near Armstrong Avenue on Dec, 6 at 6 p.m. when he was hit by a white-ram-cargo van travelling southbound on Main.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition, but he has been left with serious injuries.

Police say the driver immediately stopped, remained on the scene and met with officers.

However, the investigation continues, and anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam video is asked to call the Traffic Division at 204-986-7085.

