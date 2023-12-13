RCMP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Highway 37

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP along with the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police and first responders were called to Highway 37 near Range Road 270 in Sturgeon County around 6:40 p.m.

An initial investigation by officers showed the man, about 30 years old, was wearing dark clothing and came into contact with a passing motorist.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic along the highway was diverted for several hours while police investigated with the help of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

Identification of the pedestrian is pending consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

