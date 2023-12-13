Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian on Highway 37

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 4:32 pm
RCMP along with the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrian Tuesday night.  View image in full screen
RCMP along with the Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a fatal collision involving pedestrian Tuesday night. . Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP along with the Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Police and first responders were called to Highway 37 near Range Road 270 in Sturgeon County around 6:40 p.m.

An initial investigation by officers showed the man, about 30 years old, was wearing dark clothing and came into contact with a passing motorist.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Traffic along the highway was diverted for several hours while police investigated with the help of an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist.

Identification of the pedestrian is pending consultation with the Medical Examiner’s Office.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating arsons at 2 Barrhead County churches'
RCMP investigating arsons at 2 Barrhead County churches
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices