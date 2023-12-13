Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 2:29 pm
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

Story continues below advertisement
More on Calgary

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

Related News

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Story continues below advertisement

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

Canada

Researchers call for public inquiry into program to ensure Alberta oilsands cleanup

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. View image in full screen
An oil worker holds raw oilsands near Fort McMurray, Alta., on July 9, 2008. Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Alberta university researchers are calling for an open public inquiry into a provincial program designed to ensure oilsands producers can pay to clean up after themselves.

They say the agreement at an international climate meeting to transition away from fossil fuels makes it all the more imperative that there’s enough money left to clean up tailings ponds and other impacts when the mines complete their useful life.

Story continues below advertisement

Co-author Martin Olszynski at the University of Calgary says the government’s current plan allows companies to delay paying for remediation until production starts to decline — meaning there will be less money for cleanup just as it starts to be needed.

He says the current tailings pond plans are scientifically unproven and won’t return the land to something that can be used for other purposes.

He and his colleagues are calling for an inquiry similar to the one being held into renewable energy in Alberta, especially after delegates at the COP28 meeting in Dubai agreed the world needs to move from the use of oil, gas and coal.

Neither industry representatives nor government spokespeople were immediately available for comment.

Related News

Sponsored content

AdChoices