Weather

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 3:26 pm
Barrie, Ont., winter storm 2023. View image in full screen
Barrie, Ont., winter storm 2023. Global News Barrie
A snow squall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for parts of Simcoe County, with heavy snowfall expected for some areas.

The warning is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale.

The national weather agency says those areas can expect heavy snowfall with additional snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 centimetres.

There will be significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and local blowing snow, the weather agency warns.

The warning is expected to last throughout Wednesday evening.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common, the weather agency warns.

Environment Canada warns that travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow in some locations.

People are advised to travel cautiously.

