Potential gun threat at Penticton mall a false alarm

Penticton RCMP descended upon Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Tuesday, for what turned out to be a false alarm.

RCMP received reports of a person possibly concealing a gun at the mall, and multiple units responded around 4:30 p.m.

“However, upon the officers locating the person in question, it was quickly concluded to be false,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a statement.

Police say the man was not in possession of any weapon and the person who called 911 was mistaken.

In instances where a report may involve weapons, Grandy adds that officers are trained to prioritize and respond proportionally to ensure everyone is safe.

“Upon arriving at a scene, they’re trained to quickly assess the situation, identifying any level of threat and taking action to deescalate,” said Grandy. “We strongly encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.”