Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Potential gun threat at Penticton mall a false alarm

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 2:26 pm
Files. View image in full screen
Files. Shelby Thom / Global News
Penticton RCMP descended upon Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Tuesday, for what turned out to be a false alarm.

RCMP received reports of a person possibly concealing a gun at the mall, and multiple units responded around 4:30 p.m.

“However, upon the officers locating the person in question, it was quickly concluded to be false,” said Southeast District RCMP Cpl. James Grandy in a statement.

Surrey man shot in Penticton Saturday night

Police say the man was not in possession of any weapon and the person who called 911 was mistaken.

In instances where a report may involve weapons, Grandy adds that officers are trained to prioritize and respond proportionally to ensure everyone is safe.

“Upon arriving at a scene, they’re trained to quickly assess the situation, identifying any level of threat and taking action to deescalate,” said Grandy. “We strongly encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.”

