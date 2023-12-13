Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Some B.C. parents confused with new grading system for K-9 students

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Angela Jung Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Confusion around B.C.’s new grading system'
Confusion around B.C.’s new grading system
Thousands of B.C. parents of elementary school kids are receiving a Written Learning Update. It replaces traditional report cards by getting rid letter grades for k to 9 students. Now, we've known about this change for a while. But as Angela Jung reports, many parents and teachers seem to be confused about certain aspects of it.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

As the first term comes to a close for the schools around the province, thousands of B.C. parents are reading report cards for the first time that do not have letter grades.

Report cards have been renamed as “written learning updates.” For some parents, it’s been a confusing transition.

“I prefer the letter grade, honestly,” Michelle Lagura said, a parent. “The letter grade would make more sense to me, (because) when I did read the definitions for each of the words it seems like they are all similar to each other which confused me.”

The new written learning updates are for students between Kindergarten and Grade 9. Those in Grades 10 to 12 are still getting the traditional grades.

The province has been planning the change since 2016 and around half of B.C. students, under Grade 10, have received a new written learning update.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'No letter grades for B.C. students up to Grade 9'
No letter grades for B.C. students up to Grade 9

The BC Teachers Federation (BCTF) has given the rollout a failing grade.

“There should have been support, in terms of time and resources, given to make sure that all the staff across the province had training,” Clint Johnston said,  BC Teachers Federation’s president. “That still hasn’t materialized. So it’s frustrating, but there’s still time to do it in our opinion.”

Trending Now

The BCTF said some districts are expecting teachers to write lengthier report cards which could cause burnout.

“It increases the workload, increases the stress at a time when everybody recognizes that there’s a severe shortage of teachers and other educational staff,” Johnston said.

The B.C. Ministry of Education and Child Care told Global News school districts were offered training on the new assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

“The current expectation is for concise, descriptive feedback from K-12. Under the previous reporting policy, teachers from K-9 were already providing written feedback as part of their reporting, with written comments in grades 10-12 as needed,” a ministry spokesperson said in an email.

The ministry and BCTF said if, or when, parents have questions about their child’s progress, they should speak to the teachers, directly.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices