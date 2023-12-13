Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton police traffic stop nets $1.6M in crash and drugs

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 12:54 pm
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a significant amount of cash and drugs was seized during a traffic stop last month.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a significant amount of cash and drugs was seized during a traffic stop last month. EPS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a significant amount of cash and drugs was seized during a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle last month.

On Nov. 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m., patrol officers stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe near 109 Street and 88 Avenue. Police said seven kilograms of cocaine and $45,000.00 in cash was found inside the vehicle and two men were arrested.

The vehicle investigation led to execution of a search warrant at a home near 121 Street and Jasper Avenue. During the search, police seized 23 kilograms of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and 165 grams of methamphetamine.

A secondary search of the Santa Fe revealed a hidden compartment which contained an additional 19 kilograms of cocaine.

EPS estimates the seizure netted just over 49 kilograms with a street value of just under $1,600,000.00.

Story continues below advertisement

“This was an example of some great proactive work done by our patrol officers,” says Staff Sergeant Jereme Anderson of the Southeast Investigative Response Section. “We are thankful that we were able to intercept this large amount of illicit drugs before they hit the streets of Edmonton.”

31-year-old Dulaj Spences Jansz and 39-year-old Stephen Robert Poole now face several charges. including

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10th.

Click to play video: 'Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton'
Alberta government re-affirms commitment to 50 new police officers to Edmonton
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices