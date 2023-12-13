Edmonton police traffic stop nets $1.6M in crash and drugs

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) says a significant amount of cash and drugs was seized during a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle last month.

On Nov. 24, at approximately 8:30 p.m., patrol officers stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe near 109 Street and 88 Avenue. Police said seven kilograms of cocaine and $45,000.00 in cash was found inside the vehicle and two men were arrested.

The vehicle investigation led to execution of a search warrant at a home near 121 Street and Jasper Avenue. During the search, police seized 23 kilograms of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, and 165 grams of methamphetamine.

A secondary search of the Santa Fe revealed a hidden compartment which contained an additional 19 kilograms of cocaine.

EPS estimates the seizure netted just over 49 kilograms with a street value of just under $1,600,000.00.

“This was an example of some great proactive work done by our patrol officers,” says Staff Sergeant Jereme Anderson of the Southeast Investigative Response Section. “We are thankful that we were able to intercept this large amount of illicit drugs before they hit the streets of Edmonton.”

31-year-old Dulaj Spences Jansz and 39-year-old Stephen Robert Poole now face several charges. including

Both men are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10th.