Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Scotiabank eyes North American growth, could exit some foreign markets

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 11:50 am
Click to play video: 'Scotiabank cutting 3% of its global workforce'
Scotiabank cutting 3% of its global workforce
Scotiabank says it’s cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers’ day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations – Oct 18, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Scotiabank chief executive Scott Thomson says the bank is increasing its focus on North America and wealth management as part of its new growth strategy.

Thomson says the bank will be either exiting Central America and Colombia, or turning the businesses around without the use of more capital, while overall it will direct 90 per cent of incremental capital to priority businesses in North America.

The pullback is part of a longer-term trend at the bank, which has already left 25 higher risk regions over the past decade.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Canada’s big banks prepping for bad loans'
Money Matters: Canada’s big banks prepping for bad loans
Trending Now

To boost its returns in Canada, he says the bank will work harder to build more “primary relationships” where customers use Scotiabank for day-to-day banking and other products as part of a shift from volume to value.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the bank, which has already confirmed some branch closures, lags its peers on deposits and clients per branch.

The updated plan is the result of a review Thomson launched as part of coming on as CEO of the bank In February.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices