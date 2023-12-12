Meet Kingston’s new snowplow: ‘Murney Plowner’

Send this page to someone via email

Contests to name public infrastructure, such as snowplows, have led cities to get silly, inane and in some cases, downright weird.

But for Melina Fragis, the chance to name a snowplow was an opportunity to make a witty nod to the city’s history.

It’s why Kingston’s first-ever monikered snowplow will be known as ‘Murney Plowner.’

Fragis, whose submission was picked from roughly 400, admits she was at first tempted by other cities’ naming contests, which without fail end up with suggestions like ‘Plowy McPlowface,’ but says she’s ultimately glad she stuck with her instincts.

“I did see a city a couple of years go viral for a similar campaign where they named their snowplow something ridiculous,” she told Global News at an official name unveiling this week.

“I thought this time it would be a good opportunity to do a play on words and something Kingston-related.”

Murney Plowner is a play on Murney Tower, the well-known Kingston national historic site.

A similar contest in Edmonton in January included submissions like The Big Leplowski, Darth Blade and, of course, Plowy McPlowface.

The McPlowface name has been popping up in Canada as a nod to a similar contest held in 2016 in the U.K., where Britain’s National Environmental Research Council launched a contest asking for inspirational names of historical figures, landmarks and movements to christen a £200-million ship (C$375 million).

The internet responded, with Boaty McBoatface topping the poll to name the polar research vessel, beating entries that honoured scientists and explorers.

In the end, the ship was named after prominent naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough but a miniature submarine on the vessel was named Boaty McBoatface.

The City of Kingston said the 400 suggestions it received were narrowed down to eight finalists — including Kerplow, Snow Problem and Best in Snow — which were then put back up to the public for a vote.

With roughly 300 votes, Fragis’s Murney Plowner plowed over the competition.

The success of the naming contest means the city will likely look at doing something similar next year, officials said.

After all, “there’s a number of plows here,” Kingston’s director of public works and solid waste, Karen Santucci, said.

— with files from Global’s Darryn Davis