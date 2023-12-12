Greg Fergus should not resign if he apologizes and pays fine, NDP say

Send this page to someone via email

The federal New Democrats say they won’t be calling for House Speaker Greg Fergus to resign over a video that was shown at a partisan event, but they do endorse a call for him to be disciplined.

NDP House leader Peter Julian says Fergus will need to apologize for his actions again and pay a fine – though he would not say how steep that could be.

The video played at a recent party convention saw Fergus paying tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals while wearing his ceremonial Speaker’s robes.

Fergus apologized Monday to the procedure and House affairs committee, which is set to report back to the House of Commons this week about whether he should be sanctioned.

Fergus told MPs he didn’t know where the video would be played, but the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives have argued he cannot be impartial and he needs to resign.

Julian told reporters Tuesday that it’s not uncommon for the Speaker to have the support of only about half of MPs in the House of Commons, and that his party is taking the issue seriously.