Politics

Greg Fergus should not resign if he apologizes and pays fine, NDP say

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2023 3:35 pm
Greg Fergus stands in front of a Canadian flag and the Speaker's chair in the House of Commons View image in full screen
Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus rises during question period, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 in Ottawa. Fergus is apologizing after a video message he filmed for the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals was played at the party's convention on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The federal New Democrats say they won’t be calling for House Speaker Greg Fergus to resign over a video that was shown at a partisan event, but they do endorse a call for him to be disciplined.

NDP House leader Peter Julian says Fergus will need to apologize for his actions again and pay a fine – though he would not say how steep that could be.

The video played at a recent party convention saw Fergus paying tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals while wearing his ceremonial Speaker’s robes.

Fergus apologized Monday to the procedure and House affairs committee, which is set to report back to the House of Commons this week about whether he should be sanctioned.

Fergus told MPs he didn’t know where the video would be played, but the Bloc Québécois and Conservatives have argued he cannot be impartial and he needs to resign.

Julian told reporters Tuesday that it’s not uncommon for the Speaker to have the support of only about half of MPs in the House of Commons, and that his party is taking the issue seriously.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

