Downtown Barrie breakfast program expanding services to 7 days a week

At a time when more people are struggling to afford the basics, the City of Barrie and County of Simcoe have announced a temporary expansion to the breakfast program downtown.

The County of Simcoe, the city and community partners have finalized plans to enhance the Barrie Community Breakfast Program in downtown Barrie for one year.

An enhanced Community Breakfast Program will be offered seven days a week, between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. instead of the previous four days a week.

“The Barrie Breakfast Coalition is thrilled to receive this funding to continue to support our community members experiencing homelessness and food insecurity with a healthy breakfast. This support is a powerful affirmation of our shared commitment to compassion and social responsibility,” the Community Partners Coalition says.

The program runs indoors at Trinity Anglican Church at 24 Collier St. between October

and May and outdoors at Collier Street United Church at 112 Collier St. from

June to September.

The temporary change is made possible through a one-time funding partnership between the County of Simcoe and the City of Barrie. This funding will build up the work of community donations, which staff say are needed to ensure the program continues.

“This initiative shows the collective impact of a united community, and I extend my deepest gratitude to all involved for their commitment to ensuring that everyone in our city feels the warmth of a shared meal,” Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall says.

The Community Breakfast Program is co-ordinated by a coalition of community partners, including

Ryan’s Hope, and churches Burton Avenue United Church, Collier Street United Church, Grace

United Church, St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, First Christian Reformed Church, St. Mary’s Catholic

Church and Trinity Anglican Church.